Guitar lessons via Zoom, with Berklee College of Music in Boston graduate, 30 years of experience - professional musician.
Personalised method.
The work is mainly focused on the following points:
-Modes from the major, minor melodic and harmonic scales.
In-depth work on pentatonic scales (major, minor, penta m6, m7b5, by tone)
-Bebop scales
-Arpeggios, melodic and harmonic triads
-Work on the repertoire (jazz standards)
-Right hand technique
-Rhythm, odd meters, polyrhythm
-How to play "out"
-Chromaticism
-Drop 2, drop 3, stop 2 and 4, open chords, block chords, re-harmonization of a theme.
-Quartal harmony
-Modal and tonal improvisation, work on jazz vocabulary, patterns.
The most important and useful points to study are chosen with each student in a completely customized way, so that she/he can reach the chosen goals objectives efficiently.
Different price packages are possible.
Online guitar lessons with Berklee College graduate
