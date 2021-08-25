Online guitar lessons with Berklee College graduate

Guitar lessons via Zoom, with Berklee College of Music in Boston graduate, 30 years of experience - professional musician.

Personalised method.

The work is mainly focused on the following points:

-Modes from the major, minor melodic and harmonic scales.

In-depth work on pentatonic scales (major, minor, penta m6, m7b5, by tone)

-Bebop scales

-Arpeggios, melodic and harmonic triads

-Work on the repertoire (jazz standards)

-Right hand technique

-Rhythm, odd meters, polyrhythm

-How to play "out"

-Chromaticism

-Drop 2, drop 3, stop 2 and 4, open chords, block chords, re-harmonization of a theme.

-Quartal harmony

-Modal and tonal improvisation, work on jazz vocabulary, patterns.

The most important and useful points to study are chosen with each student in a completely customized way, so that she/he can reach the chosen goals objectives efficiently.

Different price packages are possible.

General Info

Price info 35€
Address Via Sestriere, 5, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
Email address charlan@alumni.berklee.edu
Via Sestriere, 5, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
