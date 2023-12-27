New Years' Eve Dinner and Party

Club Tutti Roma (www.meetup.com/clubtuttiroma) is pleased to invite you to the New Year's Eve dinner and party which will take place on December 31st at the restaurant Porto Fluviale, Via del Porto Fluviale 22. Roma, in the Piramide Ostiense area.

The dinner will start at 8:00 PM and it will include a fish or meat menu. After the dinner there will be a dj and dance to welcome to New Year. At midnight the restaurant will offer the traditional NYE plate of pork sausage and lentils with bubbly wine.

The cost of the dinner is 80 Euros and it must be booked asap by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to this Italian number: 389 046 5575.

The meat menu will be:

Boiled meatball with sweet citrus curry sauce

Millefeuille with pastrami, chicory and anchovy mayonnaise

Watercolor risotto with porcini mushrooms and Bislacco pecorino, rum and tobacco

Prussian beef fillet with celeriac and pomegranate puree

The fish menu will be:

Tuna tartare with caper mayonnaise and tapioca chips

Seared octopus, potato pavè with baked tomato cream,

and celery salad.

Risotto with borage, snapper tartare and lime

Slice of amberjack cooked in oil with artichoke cream and confit cherry tomatoes

White chocolate and raspberry mousse.

Water will be included but alcoholic drinks are extra.

To have more information and to book your seat please send asap a WhatsApp message to this number: 389 0465575.

Reservations will be taken only through WhatsApp at the above number.