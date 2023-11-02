Need a help in Italian?

Need to brush up your Italian?
Do you need a help decoding Italian news, culture?
I can help on line and in presence! WhatsApp me at 335 6882486 or write to me trough the contact form.
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
RIS Rome International School is looking for a part-time Science Teacher specialising in IGCSE and IB science courses.
English Person Searching For Work
Rome International School (RIS) is seeking a Marketing and Communications Officer (maternity cover).
Loyola University Chicago, John Felice Rome Center Associate Dean of Academic Affairs