Musical connection and wellness retreat in Tuscany, November 11-12-13

Connection and well-being through music, body, and voice

BRIEF PRESENTATION

(For more details, see: https://tinyurl.com/ENG-TeA-IInovember)

A musical wellness retreat to re-energize and reconnect with yourself and others in an organic farmhouse in the uncontaminated hills of Maremma, Tuscany.

The weekend program will be led by Silvia Riccio (music therapist) and Chiara Cortez (facilitator of circlesinging and vocal improvisation), with special guest Sergio Chiesura (expert in biomusic and psychoacoustics) who through vibrational musical instruments (hang drum, frame drums, didjeridoo,etc.) will immerse us in a sound bath experience to discover archaic sounds capable of promoting deep, relaxing and regenerative listening.

We will also be singing in the waters of the beautiful indoor heated swimming pool.

Contact information

suono.tra.terra.e.acqua@gmail.com

whatsapp. +39 3398223892 (Chiara)

General Info

Email address circlesingingroma@gmail.com
