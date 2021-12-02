MULTILINGUAL PLAY FROM LONDON TO ROME

After its successful debut in London in October 2021 at the Clapham and Watford Fringe Festivals, Mrs Green comes to Rome!

Teatro Multilingue presents a unique multilingual journey into the political, economic, social and human implications of Brexit. The show aims at exploring this crucial event in recent European history from as objective and neutral a perspective as humanly possible.

In three languages intertwined (English, français, italiano) but you don’t need to know or speak all of them to follow the story and understand! Teatro Multilingue is the one and only company presenting truly multilingual shows: come discover the surprising effect of multilingualism on the stories we tell!

The story: London. Mrs Green finds a green suitcase in the flat she used to rent to Isabella, an Italian girl in drama school. She gets in touch with her. But is the suitcase Isabella’s or Jacques’, the young French intern in a bank Isabella used to date?

Written by Francesco Baj

Directed by Flavio Marigliani

With Julia Messina, Victor Ciri and Dyanne White

Sabato, 11 dicembre alle 20:30

Domenica, 12 dicembre alle 18:00

Show + petit apéritif post spettacolo: €15

“Three strangers meet in London during Brexit… This play makes us wonder if the joke was on us.”

★★★★ LONDON PUB THEATRES MAGAZINE

“A new play where languages intertwine and interact seamlessly.”

★★★ BROADWAY WORLD UK

Running Time: 60 minutes

Age recommendation 16+ (this is just an idea based on the topic explored and the issues raised in the play) No strong language. No sexual content. No nudity. No violence

General Info

Price info 15
Address Via della Vetrina, 4, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@teatromultilingue.com
Via della Vetrina, 4, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
