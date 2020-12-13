Miele vacuum cleaner C3 Allergy

Cylinder vacuum cleaner with HEPA filter for greatest hygiene demands. In perfect condition. Please call 3351711255 for further info.
General Info
Price info 150 Euro
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
E.U.R. HEART OF SPACIOUS FULL OF LIGHT ROOM
ROOM WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM AND USE OF KITCHEN FEW STEPS FROM THE METRO AND SHOPPING TO SHARE WITH A WOMAN WORKER BILLS INCLUDED
Fully furnished. TV. Wifi. AC. Shared kitchen & living room. 5 min from Campo de Fiori & Piazza Navona.
Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Via Aventina - We have an absolutely incredible penthouse renting just steps away from FAO! It is on the top two floors of a very elegant building with concierge service. It is a...
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Piazza Navona – via di Parione - We have a lovely pied-a-terre / studio flat renting just steps away from Piazza Navona. The apartment is approx. 35m2 and is fully furnished and eq...