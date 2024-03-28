17.2 C
Classifieds Events

McGill-Toolen High School Band in Concert at St Paul's Within the Walls - 16 April @ 16:00

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Tuesday 16 April at 16:00 - free concert, everyone welcome! Come hear this incredible youth band from Mobile Alabama USA.

The McGill-Toolen Catholic High School Band will give a unique performance at St Paul's Within the Walls on Tuesday 16 April at 16:00. The band will be performing works by Shostakovich Sousa Grainger as well as some traditional pieces.

The McGill-Toolen High School Band is one of Alabama's oldest musical organisations established in 1896. The band performs at football games marching festivals school pep rallies assemblies Mass parades and concert festivals and performs several concerts throughout the school year. The band includes a Concert Band Jazz Ensemble Percussion Ensemble Color Guard and Winter Guard. The band performs locally in Alabama and has performed in Mexico Italy Chicago and Ireland. In 2016 the McGill–Toolen Catholic High School Band travelled to New York City and made their Carnegie Hall premier.

Come and support this visiting youth group from the USA.

Price info Free entry
Address Via Nazionale 16a

McGill-Toolen High School Band in Concert at St Paul's Within the Walls - 16 April @ 16:00

Via Nazionale 16a

