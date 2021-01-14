I am from California and have been in Rome for 15 years now.
I speak Spanish, English and my Italian is improving.
I am available for English or Spanish conversation at an affordable fee.
Please feel free to contact me
3516281622
General Info
Price info 10.00 an hour
Address testaccio area
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
MARIA LOPEZ English Conversation
testaccio area
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
We are looking for certified and experienced mother tongue English teachers for both online and face to face lessons. Please send your CV to romaprati@britishinstitutes.org
Shiatsu Namikoshi massage at your home / office / hotel. Massage performed by professional masseur with 10 years of experience. Call me at this number: 333 93 52 666 or send me an...
Computer Science graduated and 12 years experienced programmer teach you the basis of using computer.
Discover all the benefits that a circulatory massage with oil can give to your body: relaxation, better blood circulation, anti cellulite. These are some of the benefits that const...