MARIA LOPEZ English Conversation

I am from California and have been in Rome for 15 years now.

I speak Spanish, English and my Italian is improving.

I am available for English or Spanish conversation at an affordable fee.

Please feel free to contact me

3516281622

General Info

Price info 10.00 an hour
Address testaccio area

View on Map

MARIA LOPEZ English Conversation

testaccio area
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73456
Previous article English Teachers
Next article 3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Services

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Translations from English / French.
Services

Translations from English / French.

Italian conversations on Skype
Services

Italian conversations on Skype

Energy Healing Treatment
Services

Energy Healing Treatment

Transformational Personal Coaching
Services

Transformational Personal Coaching

House sitter & home stager services
Services

House sitter & home stager services

Bilingual Translator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Services

Bilingual Translator/Editor/Ghostwriter

English Handyman
Services

English Handyman

Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons
Services

Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons

Tarot readings
Services

Tarot readings

Lessons in english € 20
Services

Lessons in english € 20

Rescue save people
Services

Rescue save people

PROFESSIONAL EDIT OF YOUR VIDEOS
Services

PROFESSIONAL EDIT OF YOUR VIDEOS

AP Pro Graphic Design at your Service >>>
Services

AP Pro Graphic Design at your Service >>>