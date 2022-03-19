Looking to rent 4 bedroom home in south Rome

We are a family moving to Rome beginning of May for 3 years. We would like to find a 4 bedroom house. Somewhere in or near Castel Di Leva , Eur, Laurentina, Mezzocamino, Fonte Meravigliosa etc. We are looking for a house with a garden, air conditioning, part or fully furnished, two car spaces, 2,500 euros max per month.

General Info

Price info 2,500 max per month
Address 00134 Castel di Leva RM, Italy

View on Map

