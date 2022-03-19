Looking to rent 4 bedroom home in south Rome
We are a family moving to Rome beginning of May for 3 years. We would like to find a 4 bedroom house. Somewhere in or near Castel Di Leva , Eur, Laurentina, Mezzocamino, Fonte Meravigliosa etc. We are looking for a house with a garden, air conditioning, part or fully furnished, two car spaces, 2,500 euros max per month.
General Info
Price info 2,500 max per month
Address 00134 Castel di Leva RM, Italy
