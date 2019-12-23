Looking for companion and helper to set up Digital Marketing Business
Looking for companion, live in help and looking for someone capable of doing remote work in Social Media Marketing/branding/bus development
General Info
Price info Shareholding
Address Via Pio IX, 04024 Gaeta LT, Italia
Email address marcusberesford@marcusberesford.com
View on Map
Looking for companion and helper to set up Digital Marketing Business
Via Pio IX, 04024 Gaeta LT, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
The British School Group is now selecting an Assistant Director Of Studies to be employed in Rome. The ideal candidate will be trained this academic year on the Bsg Syllabus and s...
The British School Group Fiumicino is looking for one CELTA-qualified English teacher to complete its teaching staff this academic year. A teaching experience of minimum two years...
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Aventino - We have an absolutely Amazing Penthouse on two floors renting very close to FAO. It is on the top two floors of a residential building with concierge. It is approximat...
Looking for apartments for expats!!
We are currently looking for elegant homes for expat families arriving over the next few months. If you have remodeled properties in strategic locations in Rome, please contact me...