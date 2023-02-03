12.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 03 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Looking for a one bed appartment/studio for 4 months
Classifieds Accommodation wanted

Looking for a one bed appartment/studio for 4 months

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hi there,

I am coming to Rome to do a 4 month internship from March to the end of July. I am looking to rent either a studio or a one bedroom appartment for 900 or less per month. I am tidy and respectful of the space and would really like a safe place to call home for a bit.

I look forward to hearing from you !

General Info

Price info up to 900 euros
Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

View on Map

Looking for a one bed appartment/studio for 4 months

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

Ambrit 724 x 450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Accommodation wanted

Looking for a studio or 1 bedroom apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Looking for an apartment.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Looking for apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Apartment wanted in Marconi area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Apartment wanted in Marconi area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Looking for room.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Personal Accommodation wanted

Mature English Lady - Apartment wanted or accommodation

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Mature English lady

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -