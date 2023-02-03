Hi there,
I am coming to Rome to do a 4 month internship from March to the end of July. I am looking to rent either a studio or a one bedroom appartment for 900 or less per month. I am tidy and respectful of the space and would really like a safe place to call home for a bit.
I look forward to hearing from you !
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Looking for a one bed appartment/studio for 4 months
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking travel lovers to work in a fast paced, dynamic Tour Operator office in Rome
Looking for a one bed appartment/studio for 4 months
Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023