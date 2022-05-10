Two certified, highly experienced American ESL teachers/ Cambridge examiners offer individual/ group lessons to children/ adults and proofreading/ translation services.
General Info
Price info 25-35euro
Address Via Giovanni Battista Bodoni, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Email address studinglese@yahoo.it
View on Map
Lessons, Proofreading & Translation
Via Giovanni Battista Bodoni, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest What's on
Latest classifieds
Ambrit International School is seeking a full-time one-on-one aide for a student in the early years. The position would be from August 31st, 2022 through June 21st, 2023. The suc...
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area
Rome, Parioli: in elegant Parioli area, 10 mins walk to LUISS University, 15 mins-walk to Villa Borghese, 20 mins bike to Spanish Steps, 2 mins walk to bus stop, sunny apt, 4th flo...
Translations from English / French.
high profile italian translator, translations into italian, proofreading, italian lessons 3480744567 antonella. universityorbusinesstranslations@hotmail.com
Prati district, face vatican museums, book for appointment, francesca, mask required 3337441093