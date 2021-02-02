Jewish Ghetto & a walk in Trastevere - Sunday 28 February 2021

A peaceful morning walk, starting from the Capitolin Hill, crossing the jewish Ghetto, up to Santa Maria in Trastevere on the other side of the Tiber. The traditionally poor and popular neighborhoods of Rome born on the two sides of the Tiber.

Both have ancient and intense histories, which are rich with cultural aspects, works of art, stories to discover.

Itinerary: Capitoline Hill, Theater of Marcellus, Portico d’Ottavia, Jewish

Ghetto, Via della Lungaretta, Santa Maria in Trastevere

Date: Sunday 28 February 2021 - 10,00am to 13,30pm

Cost: 25€/person _ Minimum 6 participants.

Confirmation of the participation within Saturday 27 February

Meeting point: Piazza del Campidoglio (Marco Aurelio statue)

Finish point: Piazza Santa Maria in Trastevere

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at: architetto@fabiobarilari.com

All our walks take place in accordance with Covid-19 containment provisions.

Don’t miss this particular time for a unique “tourist-free” opportunity to visit Rome!

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. More details on: www.c-rome.com

General Info

Price info 25€/person
Email address architetto@fabiobarilari.com

