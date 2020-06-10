Italian lady aged 52, outgoing, educated, working in higher education, offers conversation and full immersion Italian sessions for foreigners wishing to improve their knowledge of Italian through the closeness with a native speaker. Living in the centre of Rome, will give you full insight in the language and culture of the city. Used also to corporate and business clients.
Italian lessons for foreigners
