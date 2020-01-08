In the Intuitive reading Beatrice will tune into your energy and read you as a spirit. She will provide insight about how aligned you are with your spiritual path, how integrated you are with your higher self and if you are using your own spiritual truth in your life.

Thanks to her psychic abilities she will adopt the language of metaphor, colour, sound, symbols, images and scenes as she offers you messages that will resonate deeply within you.

Beatrice will read your aura- your energy field, which contains layered information and experiences about your personal universe and what you are currently manifesting for yourself. You will hear information about your physical, emotional and mental bodies- and receive insights and next steps in moving forward on your spiritual path.

You will feel empowered and validated and will begin to experience new profound growth in your life.

Beatrice offers her Intuitive readings online in English and Italian.

beacarafa@gmail.com