I'd like to rent a car

I just moved to the countryside out of the city and I'd like to rent a car for 4 months. I can pay upto 250 per month and only need it to see my daughters and go to the supermarket. I'm a teacher so currently working from home.

General Info

Address 00060 Formello, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
