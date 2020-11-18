History & Crime. The dark side of Rome alongside historical traits throughout the centuries - Sunday 22 November 2020

"You know what the fellow said: in Italy, for thirty years under the Borgias, they had warfare, terror, murder and bloodshed, but they produced Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and the Renaissance”: these words were pronounced by Orson Welles, in the role of Harry Lime, in his masterpiece "The Third Man".

In this tour we will look into the dark side of Rome alongside historical traits, throughout the centuries and up to recent years.

Itinerary: Largo Argentina, Marcellus Theater, Rupe Tarpea, San Giorgio in Velabro

Date: Sunday 22 November 2020 - 10,30 to 13.30

Cost: 30€/person _ Minimum 6 participants

Confirmation of the participation within Friday 20 November

Meeting point: Largo di Torre Argentina 52 - Finish point: San Giorgio in Velabro

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com

All our walks take place in accordance with Covid-19 containment provisions.

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. Professors with years of experience in teaching and urban exploration have joined together to create unique experiences of this city. More details on our web site https://c-rome.com/

