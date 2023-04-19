18 C
Hiking in Rome Made Easy: Uncover the Best Hiking Trails and Beautiful Destinations with a Local Expert

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Are you living in (or visiting) Rome and looking to explore the great outdoors? Look no further than Nature of Sal! Our international and certified hiking guide will take you on exclusive and stunning trails around Rome (think National and Regional Parks!), with the safety and expertise of a local guide.

We understand that researching the best trails and ensuring safety can be a hassle, so we take care of everything for you. Before each experience, we inspect the trails to ensure safety and verify that they are suitable for your level of fitness and adventure.

We offer mini-adventures during the week that explore the green areas of Rome, as well as weekend group hikes that include mountains, forests, valleys, and even snowshoeing experiences during winter and night hikes during summer.

If you prefer a more personalized experience, we also offer private hikes. After assessing your interests, experience level, fitness, and desired adventure type, we identify the best hiking option for you based on a series of data points.

Don't worry about permits, restricted areas, parking, or whether the trail is suitable for you and your children – we take care of all aspects of the hike and much more.

Contact us today to schedule your perfect hiking experience with Nature of Sal!

General Info

Price info Group hikes: 35€ (urban hikes: 25€) | Private hikes: starting from 250€
