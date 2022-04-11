Guitar lessons with Berklee College of Music in Boston graduate
Guitar lessons via Zoom (or one to one) with Berklee College of Music in Boston graduate, 30 years of experience - professional musician. Personalized method.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Scuola di italiano per stranieri cerca alloggi disponibili
Ciao Italia, scuola di italiano per stranieri, cerca famiglia o persone sole che affittino (a pagamento) una o più stanze singole o doppie a studenti stranieri per brevi periodi da...
MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER
Language school in Ostia in looking for Mother tongue/PERFECTLY Bilingual English teachers to train and hire. Face to face lesson with children and online lessons with adults as w...
Free Concert a Roma Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 13 aprile/APRIL 2022 Chiesa di San Paolo Entro le Mura -St. Peter High School Band
Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 13 aprile/APRIL 2022 2022 ore 17/5pm St. Peter High School Band Chiesa di San Paolo Entro le Mura Via Nazionale 16a 00184(angolo Via Napoli) Ingresso Liber...
In the air Wisteria Spring e una ballata di Sting sernicolimarco@gmail.com