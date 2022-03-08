Free Concert a Roma Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 16 marzo/MARCH 2022 Chiesa di Sant'Ignazio di Loyola Irondale High School Band & Choir

Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 16 marzo/MARCH 2022 ore 20/8pm

Irondale High School Band & Choir

Chiesa di Sant'Ignazio di Loyola

Via della Caravita 8/a - Piazza di Sant'Ignazio Roma 00186 Roma

Ingresso Libero/FREE ENTRANCE

Traditional, sacred, classical repertoire

Evento in occasione dell'Anno Ignaziano

Partecipazione nel rispetto delle attuali norme anti-covid.

Irondale High School is a public high school located in New Brighton, Minnesota. A part of the Mounds View Public Schools district, the high school is located in a suburban area approximately ten miles north of downtown Minneapolis and Saint Paul. It includes grade 9-12, and was founded in 1967. It is one of two high schools that are in the 621 school district, the other being Mounds View High School.

Irondale High School features a comprehensive music program that includes instrumental, choir & orchestra education programs. These groups perform a wide variety of music from Classical to Modern. Symphonic band is the most advanced band, consisting of primarily seniors and juniors. Registered juniors must audition and sophomores must get instructor permission to audition.

Symphonic Winds perform at fall, winter spring, and pops concerts; and at the Region 4AA Music Contest, Seniors to Seniors Concert, the North Suburban Band Festival, a spring tour, and Commencement.

The Irondale Choir program consists of three choirs during the school day and three ensembles outside of school with 170 total singers. Choirs in the program participate in school concerts, large and small group contests, collaborations with other choirs and tours.

Singers in the Concert Choir are between the ages of 16 and 18. The 72 singers in the group are dedicated musicians working together to expressively perform music at a high level of excellence. Recent tours include New York City, San Diego, Spain and Portugal, and Germany and Austria.