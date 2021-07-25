Experienced English Handyman in Rome

Painting, wallpapering, plumbing, electrical, IKEA installations, power washing, flooring, mosquito nets, minor repairs and general house and garden maintenance.

Ph. 3347821652

General Info

Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Email address jamesspalding1965@gmail.com

Experienced English Handyman in Rome

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
75265
