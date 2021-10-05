Evening with Andre Aciman

Spend a lovely open-air evening in Trevignano Romano in conversation with esteemed author Andre Aciman (Call Me By Your Name, Out of Egypt, Harvard Square), who grew up in Rome. The discussion will center on the living of cross-cultural lives and how we define our place and home(s) in today's world. There will be Q&A, and a book signing to follow.

We will be up on the beautiful roof terrace above the Trevignano library, overlooking the Lago di Bracciano (less than an hour from Rome). Prosecco will be served at 6p, with the discussion starting at 6.30. While the event is free, an RSVP is required; email ideeinitinere@gmail.com

General Info

Price info Free/RSVP Required
Address Via degli Asinelli, 10, 00069 Trevignano Romano RM, Italy
Email address ideeinitinere@gmail.com

View on Map

Evening with Andre Aciman

Via degli Asinelli, 10, 00069 Trevignano Romano RM, Italy
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75695
