Classifieds Events

Evening tour: History & Crime - Friday 4 August

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

History & Crime

Friday 4 August _ Evening tour

"You know what the fellow said: in Italy, for thirty years under the Borgias, they had warfare, terror, murder and bloodshed, but they produced Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and the Renaissance”: these words were pronounced by Orson Welles, in the role of Harry Lime, in his masterpiece "The Third Man".

In this tour we will look into the dark side of Rome alongside historical traits, throughout the centuries and up to recent years.

Itinerary: Largo Argentina, Marcellus Theater, Portico d’Ottavia, Rupe Tarpea, Foro Boario, San Giorgio in Velabro

Date: Friday 4 August - 19,30 to 22.30

Cost: 30€/person

Confirmation of the participation within Friday morning 4 August

Meeting point: Largo di Torre Argentina 52 - Finish point: San Giorgio in Velabro

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. Professors with years of experience in teaching and urban exploration have joined together to create unique experiences of this city. More details on our web site https://c-rome.com/

Price info 30€/person
Email address architetto@fabiobarilari.com
