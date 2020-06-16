English Summer Camp

ARTandSEEK is offering an art camp in English for children 7 to 12. The camp will take place in Villa Borghese with daily trips to the Bioparco, the Museo zoologico, the Galleria Nazionale d'arte Moderna and the Museo Etrusco. Every day the children will visit a museum in the morning, have a picnic and spend some time in art activities and games in the park. Detailed info and registration on artandseekforkids.com