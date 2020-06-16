English Summer Camp

ARTandSEEK is offering an art camp in English for children 7 to 12. The camp will take place in Villa Borghese with daily trips to the Bioparco, the Museo zoologico, the Galleria Nazionale d'arte Moderna and the Museo Etrusco. Every day the children will visit a museum in the morning, have a picnic and spend some time in art activities and games in the park. Detailed info and registration on artandseekforkids.com
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Camera luminosa di Prati (Via dei Gracchi) disponibile in appartamento con ampia cucina. Ben collegato alla metropolitana A (Lepanto). Appartamento condiviso per 4 (con americano -...
St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider
St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider to deliver First Aid to pupils and employees of St George’s La Storta/City Centre...
St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer
St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer to be responsible for the delivery of assessment and treatment of minor illness and injuries, as...
TRASTEVERE - LUXURY 3-BEDROOM APARTMENT (120m2)
Pictures: https://www.flickr.com/photos/183261280@N08/ Beautifully furnished. Entrance, Living Room, Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2nd floor, condominium terrace. Utilities, i...