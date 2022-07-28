English Speaking Ballet Studio

Ballet America is an expat operated classical ballet studio in the Testaccio area.
Classes are available for children 3 years of age up to adults. Great care to proper technique is given to every lesson, regardless of age or ability.
More details can be found on our website!
Balletamerica.it
