English Speaking Ballet Studio

Ballet America is an expat operated classical ballet studio in the Testaccio area.

Classes are available for children 3 years of age up to adults. Great care to proper technique is given to every lesson, regardless of age or ability.

More details can be found on our website!

Balletamerica.it

General Info

Email address saravpredebon@gmail.com
