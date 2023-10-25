21.8 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 28 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. English midwifery services
Classifieds Health and Fitness

English midwifery services

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Welcome all! I am a midwife - IBCLC specialised in Hypnobirthing (DipHb - KGH) with a decade of experience working in the UK.

Do you find the Italian health care system difficult to engage with? Is the language barrier a problem for you?

Are you afraid of giving birth and you would like to have a positive and empowering birth experience?

Don't worry, you are in the right place! Your midwife appointments throughout your pregnancy, antenatal and breastfeeding education, postnatal care and professional breastfeeding support. Do you want to find out more about Hypnobirthing?

Contact me for a free consultation and we'll explore together all your options for you maternity care in Rome.

Contacts: + 39 347 8467293 email: info@elenaiannelli.it

General Info

Email address info@elenaiannelli.it
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Health and Fitness

English prenatal course

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Cycling in Rome, Lazio and nearby regions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Shiatsu Massage at your home

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Relax - Beauty Massage

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Gym lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness Household sales

Selling Indoor Speed Bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness Household sales

Toorx brx90 exercise bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Massage thai

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -