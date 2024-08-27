26.9 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 31 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. English Lessons
Classifieds Lessons

English Lessons

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Highly Qualified and experienced mother-tongue English teachers for online/face-to-face lessons for all ages. Individual/dual or small groups. General/Business English, preparation for Cambridge Exams: IELTS, CAE, FCE, Flyers, etc., and TOEFL. Creative teaching methods with icebreakers, interactive exercises, quizzes, Idioms, Games, and latest course material, plus multimedia. Tel. +39 3387165125. www.englishtiptop.com

General Info

Address Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

View on Map

English Lessons

Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

RCC - 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

Online English Lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

English lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

Native English Teacher Offering Lessons for Kids

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

Mother tongue/Bilingual English Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher -Summer Course

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -