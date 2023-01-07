English Ballet Lessons for All Levels

The new year has begun! Ballet America in Testaccio has lessons for children, as well as drop-in adult classes. All lessons are entirely in English, led by myself, an American ballerina and teacher of many years.

We hold adult Beginner (no experience necessary), Advanced, and Fitness Classes, as well as private classes for all ages! Check us out at balletamerica.it ! I’ve loved getting to know many parents and adult students from these groups and am always so happy to grow our community! I can’t wait to hear from you!

www.balletamerica.it

Whatsapp: + 39 351 772 6490