Dress Tally Weijl

mini dress Tally Weijl

New with a tag

color: black

Size: 36

Pick up in the area of  Rome

or free shipping by request just send a message

kcuteandfab@gmail.com

payment cash or paypal

General Info

Price info 15
Email address kcuteandfab@gmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 3
Dress Tally Weijl - image 1
Dress Tally Weijl - image 1
Dress Tally Weijl - image 2
Dress Tally Weijl - image 2
Dress Tally Weijl - image 3
Dress Tally Weijl - image 3
Dress Tally Weijl - image 1
Dress Tally Weijl - image 2
Dress Tally Weijl - image 3
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70600
Previous article Music and movement teacher
Next article Bag Kipling

RELATED ARTICLES

Kojie San Lightening Soap
Personal

Kojie San Lightening Soap

Beauty Case Make Up Artist
Personal

Beauty Case Make Up Artist

Ink cartridge EPSON Home Series Printer
Personal

Ink cartridge EPSON Home Series Printer

Bag Kipling
Personal

Bag Kipling

Looking for a girl in Rome
Personal

Looking for a girl in Rome

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time
Jobs wanted Personal Babysitters in Milan

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time

Train Station Encounter
Personal

Train Station Encounter

Looking to meet...
Personal

Looking to meet...

Looking for Vintage Clothing!
Personal

Looking for Vintage Clothing!

Room to rent in Rome
Personal

Room to rent in Rome

Nanny
Jobs wanted Personal Babysitters in Milan

Nanny

Private English Lessons with Mothertongue English Speaker
Personal

Private English Lessons with Mothertongue English Speaker

Motorbike for sale
Personal

Motorbike for sale

Guitar
Personal

Guitar

Looking for companion and helper to set up Digital Marketing Business
Personal

Looking for companion and helper to set up Digital Marketing Business