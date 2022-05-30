Counseling Sessions in English

Going through major transitions in your life? Be it about your job, relationships or an authentic desire to get more meaning from your life, I am available for you.

Professional Counselor based in Rome I receive in Bologna/Nomentana area.

General Info

Price info 50 euros per 1hr session
Address Via G.A. Guattani

View on Map

Counseling Sessions in English

Via G.A. Guattani

