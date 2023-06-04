17.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 05 June 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. COLNAGO CX1 Carbon road bike
Classifieds Health and Fitness Household sales

COLNAGO CX1 Carbon road bike

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

COLNAGO CX1 Carbon racing bike, carbon monocoque frame size 56, weight 7.6 kg, always kept in excellent condition, bottom bracket bearings changed recently.

FSA 50/34-tooth front crankset

Shimano ULTEGRA gearbox

Dura Ace Carbon wheels Aluminum braking surfaces Colnago brakes

carbon handlebar

replaced rubber handguards,

brake cables, gear cables and related sheath pipes replaced

Always washed, very well kept, mechanical greasing, always kept in my house.

General Info

Price info 2000
Email address giox.s@hotmail.it
JCU 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Health and Fitness Household sales

Selling Indoor Speed Bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness Household sales

Toorx brx90 exercise bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Thai massage

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Shiatsu Massage at your home

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Relax - Beauty Massage

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Gym lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Personal Training and excursions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Personal Training and excursions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -