COLNAGO CX1 Carbon road bike

COLNAGO CX1 Carbon racing bike, carbon monocoque frame size 56, weight 7.6 kg, always kept in excellent condition, bottom bracket bearings changed recently.
FSA 50/34-tooth front crankset
Shimano ULTEGRA gearbox
Dura Ace Carbon wheels Aluminum braking surfaces Colnago brakes
carbon handlebar
replaced rubber handguards,
brake cables, gear cables and related sheath pipes replaced
Always washed, very well kept, mechanical greasing, always kept in my house.
General Info
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Student Housing Coordinator Position at the Pantheon Institute
EXPERIENCED ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS