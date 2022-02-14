Childrens Ballet Class in English!
Children’s Ballet Class in English in Testaccio.
Classes offered by a professional American ballerina with over 10 years of teaching experience and conducted in English. The lesson will be 1 hour of classical ballet, where children can work on their coordination, memory, motor skills, and English comprehension all in one.Private lessons also offered. Every Saturday. Cost is 15€. Contact me for any further questions
General Info
Price info 15€ per hour
Email address saravpredebon@gmail.com
