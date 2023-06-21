Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Università USA in Roma cerca famiglie nelle seguenti zone disposte ad ospitare studenti universitari statunitensi dal 4 settembre al 14 dicembre: Prati-San Pietro- Trastevere-Castel S. Angelo. Per informazioni mandare una mail al seguente indirizzo, indicando un numero di telefono: frontdesk1950.roma@gmail.com
