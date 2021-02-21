Casting for british Teenagers

Seeking 13/17 y.o British boy, blond and 13/17y.o Indian/Pakistan boy.

If parents are interested please send pics to malcolmx.casting@gmail.com

General Info

Email address malcolmx.casting@gmail.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
