Carrousel Rouge

A spring "divertissement", a little fantasy for you to enjoy...Not only Horses...
Shapes & colors, drinks & talks, 21 April 2023 7:00-10:30 p.m.ROME Art Week Night
The exhibition will be open until 12 May, 4:00-8:00 p.m.
https://romeartweek.com/it/eventi/?id=4630
General Info
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Hiking in Rome Made Easy: Uncover the Best Hiking Trails and Beautiful Destinations with a Local Expert
Join us for an unforgettable outdoor adventure to Monte Tancia!
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area