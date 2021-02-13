Call for Submissions! Open Doors Review Literary & Arts Magazine

Submissions are open from now until March 31st for the May 2021 edition of The Open Doors Review Literary & Arts Magazine.

We accept:

-short stories up to 4,000 words in English or Italian

-3 pages of poetry in English or Italian

-Essays up to 4,000 words in English or Italian

-Visual art in any medium (excluding video)

Submissions are free and all the details for how to email your submission can be found on www.opendoorsreview.com.

Chosen submissions will appear in the print, pdf and online edition of the magazine.

Email us with any questions you might have. We look forward to hearing from you!