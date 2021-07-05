C-ROME | Special Event: Roman Forum, Imperial Forum, Palatine Hill, Colosseum _ Saturday 17 July

FORMA URBIS ROMAE

Saturday 17 July - 15:00 to 19:00 (closing time of the archeological sites)

ROMAN FORUM / IMPERIAL FORUMS / PALATINE HILL / COLOSSEUM

-

SPECIAL EVENT: An immersive physical and emotional experience in the ancient core of Rome. A tour among the paved streets, the massive walls, temples and basilicas, beautiful mosaics, elegant sculptures and triumphal arches, where everything started, more than 2700 years ago

Itinerary: Arch of Constantine, Via Sacra, Colosseum external areas (*), Palatine Hill, Domus Augustana, Domus Flavia, Farnese Gardens, Terrace on the Circus Maximus, Basilica of Maxentius, Roman Forum, Tabularium, view on the Imperial Forums.

Date: Saturday 17 July 2021 - 15:00 to 19:00 (closing time of the archeological sites)

Cost: 50€/person _ Minimum 7 participants

PLEASE NOTE: the cost includes the 18€ ticket for admission to the archeological areas and the audio head-set to be used along the tour.

Confirmation of participation required within Monday 12 July

Meeting point: Arch of Constantine | Finish point: Via dei Fori Imperiali

Reduced Admission Ticket 4€ for citizens between the age of 18 and 25 years, of the European Community. 0€ citizens under the age of 18 from the European Community and from outside the Community. Should you be part of these categories, let us know, in order to reduce the overall cost.

IMPORTANT INFO FOR BOOKINGS AND TICKETS: in order to allow us to organize the joint entry times for all who wish to participate in the tour, we kindly ask you to book the tour by 12 July, by writing to architetto@fabiobarilari.com

A final note about a quote that we always post in our flyers, during these months “Don’t miss this particular time for a unique “tourist-free” opportunity to visit Rome!”: this is particularly true in this places that we will go to visit.

If we can consider only one positive aspect about this historical moment, it is this “once-in-a-lifetime” possibility to visit these historical sites without thousands of tourists, as in the past years, and in peaceful and enjoyable conditions.

It is recommended to bring hat, water, sunscreen and cameras.

Also, during the tour we will have a break among the ruins: please note that in the archeological areas there are no kiosks for food, but only coins machines. However, should you want to, you are allowed to bring some snacks within the areas.

(*) Due to the covid current regulations and timings, we will not visit the internal areas of the Colosseum, but the tickets are personal and allow each participants to visit it at scheduled time, within 24 hours (please check on www.parcocolosseo.it about it) from the first entrance in the archeological areas. Let us know if you need further details.

All our walks take place in accordance with Covid-19 containment provisions.

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. More details on https://c-rome.com