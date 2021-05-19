C-ROME | Next tour: A 2000 Years Walk - Sunday 23 May

A walk through more than 20 centuries of history, across all the most important historical periods of Rome. Art and architecture, religion, society and politics: the evolution of this unique city, from its origins to the current challenges, presented through some of its most iconic sites.

Itinerary: Pantheon, St. Ignatius Square and Church, Via del Corso, San Marcello church, Piazza Venezia, San Marco Evangelista Church, Capitoline Hill.

Date: Sunday 23 May 2021

Time: 10,00 to 13,30

Cost: 25€/person _ Minimum 6 participants.

Confirmation of the participation within Friday 21 May

Meeting point: Salita dei Crescenzi 26

Finish point: Piazza del Campidoglio

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at: architetto@fabiobarilari.com

All our walks take place in accordance with Covid-19 containment provisions.

General Info

