C-Rome | A Sunset Walk - Thursday 5 August

A walk through the historical center of Rome at sunset, alternating masterpieces of art and architecture with lesser-known places and paths, all described and experienced in their intense nighttime guise. A story made of historical events, ancient legends and popular traditions.

· Itinerary: Piazza del Popolo, Via Margutta, Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain, Hadrian’s Temple, Piazza Navona, Santa Maria della Pace

· Date: Thursday 5 August 2021 - 18,00 to 21,00

· Cost: 25€/person _ Minimum 6 participants.

· Confirmation of participation within Wednesday 4 August

· Meeting point: Santa Maria del Popolo | Finish point: Via della Pace

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at: architetto@fabiobarilari.com

All our walks take place in accordance with Covid-19 containment provisions.

Don’t miss this particular time for a unique “tourist-free” opportunity to visit Rome!

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome, More details on https://c-rome.com

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
