Bracciano - characteristic 2-bedroom flat renting next to Castle

BRACCIANO HISTORICAL CENTER - Available in October 2022. We have the most Amazing 110 msq 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment located in a 14th Century building & adjacent to the Odelscalchi Castle. Bracciano is an authentic Italian town of historical importance in a beautiful country surrounding with the lake at the bottom of the hill and Rome 50 minutes distant. Easy and hassle free commute to Rome with the train. The fully furnished apartment occupies the entire ground floor of a building with two floors, it has a private entrance on a small, quiet piazza. It has been beautifully and lovingly restored and features a 50 msq living-dining room with ancient stone fireplace, beamed ceilings, and terracotta tile floors, and a fully equipped blue/white tiled country kitchen. Each of two bedrooms has a panoramic view of the village below. There are two bathrooms (one full and one half). The gas heating is independent and there is A/C. Renting non-residents and foreigners fully furnished to referenced individuals only. Lease to be in individual's name to opt for the new Cedolare Secca tax regime. Monthly rent: €1100 For more information contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency - +393474009753. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied. INFO@IMMOBILIAREZANNI.COM From the apartment street door can be viewed the castle tower and the Duomo of Saint Steven. It's just 150 meters from the apartment to the main castle square with its shops and family run restaurants of all kinds. Swimming & windsurfing on Lake Bracciano are a 20 minute walk away through the woods, and horseback riding, golfing, biking, & hiking in the countryside are close at hand. The town atmosphere is unrushed, the townsfolk pause to chat on street corners, the local craftsmen take pride in their work, the farmers bring their produce into the open air market under the castle moat, and the shopkeepers know their customers on a first-name basis. Bracciano has a healthy idyllic environment. The air is not polluted, the parking is not desperate. The bell in the church tower marks the quarter hour. It’s beautiful.