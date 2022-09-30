Bonaldo Designer sleeping Sofa Couch, white, real leather in Perfect conditions, almost new

Selling Bonaldo King Parriot Sleeping Sofa in real leather, color white

in perfect conditions.

We bought it for 2500 Euros a few years ago, as of a quick sale: 750 Euros negotiable.

Only a few years old and has been in our vacation home in the guest room.

We moved it to Rome to sell it since guest room is turning into a play room

We are in Monteverde Vecchio.

General Info

Price info 750 Euros
Address Viale di Villa Pamphili, 00152 Roma RM, Italien
Email address rvandesandt@hotmail.de
Image Gallery
Bonaldo Designer sleeping Sofa Couch, white, real leather in Perfect conditions, almost new

Viale di Villa Pamphili, 00152 Roma RM, Italien

