Bonaldo Designer sleeping Sofa Couch, white, real leather in Perfect conditions, almost new
Selling Bonaldo King Parriot Sleeping Sofa in real leather, color white
in perfect conditions.
We bought it for 2500 Euros a few years ago, as of a quick sale: 750 Euros negotiable.
Only a few years old and has been in our vacation home in the guest room.
We moved it to Rome to sell it since guest room is turning into a play room
We are in Monteverde Vecchio.
General Info
View on Map
Bonaldo Designer sleeping Sofa Couch, white, real leather in Perfect conditions, almost new
Viale di Villa Pamphili, 00152 Roma RM, Italien