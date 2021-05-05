Blogger Wanted

Looking for someone interested in Blogging about a local lake area and its surroundings: best bars, restaurants, shops, music venue's, hikes etc.

To join an exciting new project promoting the area.

General Info

Price info - on enquiry
Email address fionapollard88@gmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 3
Blogger Wanted - image 1
Blogger Wanted - image 1
Blogger Wanted - image 2
Blogger Wanted - image 2
Blogger Wanted - image 3
Blogger Wanted - image 3
Blogger Wanted - image 1
Blogger Wanted - image 2
Blogger Wanted - image 3

RELATED ARTICLES

Expat New Moms Group in Rome
Personal

Expat New Moms Group in Rome

Train Station Encounter
Personal

Train Station Encounter

Looking to meet...
Personal

Looking to meet...

Looking for Vintage Clothing!
Personal

Looking for Vintage Clothing!

Looking for a girl in Rome
Personal

Looking for a girl in Rome

Book for sale
Personal

Book for sale

Piano
Personal

Piano

Learn Italian online - Impara italiano
Personal

Learn Italian online - Impara italiano

Kojie San Lightening Soap
Personal

Kojie San Lightening Soap

Earrings for sale
Personal

Earrings for sale

Earrings for sale
Personal

Earrings for sale

Bag Kipling Art mini
Personal

Bag Kipling Art mini

Dress Tally Weijl
Personal

Dress Tally Weijl

Make up Lighting Studio Glow
Personal

Make up Lighting Studio Glow

Are you looking for some summer reading?
Personal

Are you looking for some summer reading?