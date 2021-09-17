Assisted Fertility Families

Fertility treatments are no longer a rare phenomenon, but rather widespread and a reality for so many. Yet, it is still not openly talked about, and for many it remains a difficult topic, full of prejudice and fear. This leaves those who find themselves having to take these steps, alone – exactly at a moment in life when one needs love and support to navigate all of the choices, to get through all of the treatments and to make sometimes difficult decisions.

We believe it is important to break this silence and create spaces for open and honest discussion. Would you like to join us? The meeting will be open to those who are in the middle of fertility treatments, those who went through it some time ago, but also to those who are contemplating it and are looking for supportive dialogue and exchange.

To join, please send an email to belliesabroad@gmail.com.

These discussions will be facilitated by:

Veronika Garms, Psychoanalytical Psychotherapist for Children, Adolescents and Couples; member of the S.I.Ps.I.A. (Società Italiana di Psicoterapia Psicoanalitica del Bambino, dell’Adolescente e della Coppia); Founding Member and Vice-President of the Association “P.M.A., Ponte per una Maternità Attesa”

and

Gabriella Pacini, midwife, IBCLC certified lactation consultant, member of Vita di Donna and other birth rights associations.

General Info

Price info Free
