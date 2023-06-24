25 C
Sat, 24 June 2023
Accommodation wanted

Apartment wanted to rent Anguillara Sabazia, Trevignano or Bracciano.

Apartment , one bedroom, wanted to rent in Anguillara, Trevignano or Bracciano.

For three months from October, 2023 to 6 January. 2024.

and

for three months from March, 2023 to May, 2023.

This is for a 60 year old English lady, an Art History & Photography University Student.

