All Saints' Anglican Church in Via del Babuino 153 Rome is open for services, on Thursdays at 12.45 and on Sundays at 10.30. All are welcome.
General Info
Address Via del Babuino, 153, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
Email address office@allsaintsrome.org
View on Map
Anglican church services
Via del Babuino, 153, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Actors and actresses wanted for candid camera
MediaGroup Srl needs an Italian mother tongue actor / actress and an English mother tongue actor / actress for candid cameras. I immediately work with an audition. Any residence fo...
Via Appia Antica delightful dependance for rent
The house is the annex of a prestigious villa (also used for receptions) in the magnificent Archaeological Park of Appia Antica, a protected area of great historical, archaeologica...
Italian language lessons back to school!
In class Italian languaguage lessons with skilled and friendly teachers! Individual classes for 27 Euro per hour Semi-individual classes for 15 Euro per hour Ciao Italia school...
!9 year old student, Russian mother tongue and fluent in English and French, is looking for a babysitting job with a family in the Rome area. Available for the months of July and...