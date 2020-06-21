Anglican church services

All Saints' Anglican Church in Via del Babuino 153 Rome is open for services, on Thursdays at 12.45 and on Sundays at 10.30. All are welcome.

General Info

Address Via del Babuino, 153, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
Email address office@allsaintsrome.org

