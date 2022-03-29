AIFS LOOKING FOR ITALIAN FAMILIES TO HOST AMERICAN STUDENTS IN ROME JUNE 5 – JULY 22, 2022

AIFS – American Institute for Foreign Studies – welcomes every year hundreds of American students willing to broaden their horizons and live their personal, life-changing study abroad experience in Rome.

At AIFS we strongly believe that what makes the study abroad experience a growing and enriching one is the direct contact with the culture, the people, the Italian habits and traditions.

That’s why we see the homestay option for students as one of the smartest choices students can make before getting to Italy.

We are looking for families interested in hosting 1 or 2 students in shared rooms for our Summer Programs, June 5th through July 22nd.

Preferred areas would be Centro/Campo de’ Fiori, Prati, Trastevere, Monteverde.

Families are not required to prepare meals every day, though it could be nice to have a dinner together every once in a while.

We would love to provide our students with a unique, genuinely Italian cultural experience through the special chance of living with an Italian family, getting to know them while spending time together. We think sharing thoughts, experiences, laughs and advice is the secret to a successful cultural exchange experience.

It works good among students, it works better with an Italian family!

If interested, please email fsnider@aifs.co.uk