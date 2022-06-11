5th World Meet on ENT-Otolaryngology

5th World Meet on ENT-Otolaryngology will be organized around the theme "Leading the Way in Medical Excellence through Scientific Interaction" which will be held from November 21-22, 2022. ENT Conference 2022 offers an opportunity to interact with the researchers in the field of otolaryngology, making the Congress a perfect platform to share experience, foster collaborations across industry & academia, and share emerging scientific updates across the globe.

General Info

Price info $299
Email address communications@averconferences.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77060
Previous article English mother tongue
Next article Mature Live in Nanny/English Teacher

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIO INCINQUE JEWELS 3rd Edition
Events

PREMIO INCINQUE JEWELS 3rd Edition

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome
Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

High School Info Night at AOSR
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Open day at Temple University
Events

Open day at Temple University

The European School of Economics opens its doors
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Open Day at Temple University
Events

Open Day at Temple University

SriLanding I art exhibition I sculptures
Events

SriLanding I art exhibition I sculptures

Yoga weekened
Events

Yoga weekened

Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour
Events

Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour

MULTILINGUAL SHOW ENGLISH, ITALIAN, GREEK
Events

MULTILINGUAL SHOW ENGLISH, ITALIAN, GREEK

MICROTEATRO MULTILINGUE + APERITIVO
Events

MICROTEATRO MULTILINGUE + APERITIVO

"As time flows" art exhibition by Jérôme Glomaud Chadefaux
Events

"As time flows" art exhibition by Jérôme Glomaud Chadefaux

Free Concert a Roma Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 13 aprile/APRIL 2022 Chiesa di San Paolo Entro le Mura -St. Peter High School Band
Events

Free Concert a Roma Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 13 aprile/APRIL 2022 Chiesa di San Paolo Entro le Mura -St. Peter High School Band

Wellness Retreat - San Gimignano - July 4-9, 2022
Events

Wellness Retreat - San Gimignano - July 4-9, 2022

2 Free Concerts 23&24 March Eagan High School Band & Eastview High School Chorus
Events

2 Free Concerts 23&24 March Eagan High School Band & Eastview High School Chorus