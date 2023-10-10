1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale

Fully restored, genuine 1988 Jaguar XJS 3.6 Manual ( 1 of 500 only), RHD - Jaguar Heritage Certified - Matching numbers.

- History: Car was sold new in UK in 1988, same owner until 2019. In 2006, car + owner moved to Italy. Car is RHD with italian carplates. Can be seen 10 minutes away from Milan Malpensa Airport

- Body was completly dismantled, and carefully examined. Original Signal Red paint was resprayed.

- Interiors were fully cleaned up and a seat was repaired. Carpets have been brushed, vaccumed,,sanitized. Trunk carpets are new. Extra set of carpetsl. New headliner,

- Mechanics, includ- engine was compeltly revised. Reliability Upgardtes (LUCAS parts replaced with BOSCH's). Manual trans works perfects. Gear supports replaced.

- Parts: Only original parts from UK - all parts sourced by SNG Baratt and Jaguar UK. New parts with the car

- Original Jaguar radio by Clarion (revised)

I speak English, French, German and Italian.