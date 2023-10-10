29.8 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 10 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. 1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale
Classifieds Transport

1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Fully restored, genuine 1988 Jaguar XJS 3.6 Manual ( 1 of 500 only), RHD - Jaguar Heritage Certified - Matching numbers.

- History: Car was sold new in UK in 1988, same owner until 2019. In 2006, car + owner moved to Italy. Car is RHD with italian carplates. Can be seen 10 minutes away from Milan Malpensa Airport

- Body was completly dismantled, and carefully examined. Original Signal Red paint was resprayed.

- Interiors were fully cleaned up and a seat was repaired. Carpets have been brushed, vaccumed,,sanitized. Trunk carpets are new. Extra set of carpetsl. New headliner,

- Mechanics, includ- engine was compeltly revised. Reliability Upgardtes (LUCAS parts replaced with BOSCH's). Manual trans works perfects. Gear supports replaced.

- Parts: Only original parts from UK - all parts sourced by SNG Baratt and Jaguar UK. New parts with the car

- Original Jaguar radio by Clarion (revised)

I speak English, French, German and Italian.

General Info

Price info 19000
Image Gallery
1 of 5
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 1
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 1
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 2
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 2
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 3
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 3
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 4
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 4
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 5
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 5
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 1
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 2
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 3
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 4
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale - image 5
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AOSR 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Transport Household sales Property for sale in town

2011 SKODA (VW) YETI ADVENTURE 4X4 2.0 TDI - DIPLOMATIC PLATES

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport Household sales

Jaguar x-type

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

IQ TOYOTA car for sale

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Reliable and affordable scooter for sale

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

2003 Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works (R53)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Woman's bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport Household sales

Classic Fiat 500 L 1969

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Stelvio for sale (diplomatic plate)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -