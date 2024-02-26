12.9 C
  1-Day Retreat to move from pain to possibilities:
1-Day Retreat to move from pain to possibilities:

Hosted / Led by experienced life coaches, Ya’ara Segal and Manuela Zaffarana, Painjoya is a special 1-day retreat designed for individuals living with chronic pain. This unique experience guides you to explore & embrace your pain, providing you with tools to widen your acceptance range and make room for more energy, connection & empowerment.

Price info 100 euro
Address Via del Fosso della Magliana, 80, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

