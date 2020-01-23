Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 23-29 January

Rome cinemas showing movies in their original English language versions from 23-29 January 2019.

1917

Two young British soldiers during world war one are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.Directed by Sam Mendes, starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, Colin Firth., Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082.19.30, 21.45. For daily times see website , Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230.15.30, 17.50, 20.10, 22.30., Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361.21.30., Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068.15.30, 17.50, 20.10, 22.30., Via delle Vigne Nuove, tel. 06892960.19.30., Via Collatina 858, tel. 06892960.20.20., Via G. L. Bernini 20/22 (Fiumicino).19.00.

RICHARD JEWELL



American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist. Directed by Clint Eastwood, starring Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.20, 20.00. For daily times see website.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 15.30, 17.20, 20.10, 22.30.

Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 19.10.

JOJO RABBIT



A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Directed by Taika Waititi, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 15.30, 18.30, 20.30, 22.30.

LITTLE WOMEN



Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.00, 17.30, 20.00, 22.30.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.20, 17.35, 22.15. For daily updated times see website.

SORRY WE MISSED YOU



Hoping that self-employment through gig economy can solve their financial woes, a hard-up UK delivery driver and his wife struggling to raise a family end up trapped in the vicious circle of this modern-day form of labour exploitation. Directed by Ken Loach, starring Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 18.30, 20.30. 22.30.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER



The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Directed by J.J. Abrams, starring Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.20, 22.00. For daily updated times check website.